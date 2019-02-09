Bette Midler has praised Ariana Grande amid her row with Grammys boss Ken Ehrlich.

The chart-topping pop star - who has rejected an invitation to sing at the annual awards bash - slammed Ken on Twitter earlier this week after he accused Ariana of struggling to put a performance together for the show.

In response to the accusation, Ariana wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''i've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more. [love heart emoji] (sic)''

And Bette has now praised Ariana for ''standing up for herself''.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Wildest applause to Ariana for standing up for herself and refusing to be intimidated by lies. (sic)''

Ariana, 25 - who has just released her latest album, 'Thank U, Next' - has thanked Bette for her support.

She replied: ''my goodness, i don't know how i'm just seeing this but hi and thank u. sending a hug. wanna come over sunday night? i'm having a thing.... it's pretty lowkey. (sic)''

Elsewhere, Ariana has also received praise from Sharon Osbourne, who recently said she is ''so proud'' of the pop star.

Sharon wrote on Twitter: ''Nobody tells @ArianaGrande what to sing. I'm so proud of you for standing up to those antiquated old farts who produce the #Grammy Awards telecast and run the Recording Academy. As my kids would say 'they're all dinosaurs!' (sic)''