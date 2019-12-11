Bette Midler wants Justin Timberlake to apologise to ''Janet Jackson's boob''.

The 74-year-old actress has taken to social media after the 'Sexy Back' hitmaker said sorry for a ''lapse in judgement'' - which led to him being snapped holding hands with 'Palmer' co-star Alisha Wainwright - and she's called for him to offer a similar response to the 'All of You' singer for accidentally exposing her breast at the 2004 Super Bowl.

Bette tweeted: ''#JustinTimberlake publicly apologised to his wife for holding hands with another actress after having too much to drink, but sez nothing else happened.

''Who cares? He held another woman's hand, BFD. So when is Janet Jackson's boob gonna get an apology? #JusticeForJanet (sic)''

Justin previously revealed he ''made peace'' with Janet after the incident - when he removed a portion of her clothing during their performance at the sporting extravaganza - and he made sure they discussed it afterwards.

Asked if they had taken time to ''resolve the situation'' and ''make peace of the whole thing'' afterwards, Justin said: ''Absolutely. I don't know that a lot of people know that. I don't think it's my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people.''

Meanwhile, it's said the star's wife Jessica Biel trusts her man after his recent public apology for holding hands with Alisha.

A source claimed: ''He's charming and outgoing. And obviously he drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn't cheat on her. She will stand by him.

''They will work through this. It was good that he apologised publicly but obviously the real work he is doing is in private and hopefully this was just a bad drunken night of this type of behaviour.''

Justin - who has four-year-old son Silas with his wife - has spoken of his regret at such a ''strong lapse in judgement'' while under the influence of alcohol because he has embarrassed his family.