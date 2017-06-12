Bette Midler has been crowned Leading Actress in a Musical at the 71st Tony Awards.

The 71-year-old actress was honoured with the prestigious gong for portraying the lead role as Dolly Gallagher in the Broadway show at the star-studded bash, which took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday (11.06.17).

And the star was ''so grateful'' to receive the accolade, and she has hailed the moment as ''one of the greatest professional experiences'' of her ''entire life''.

Speaking during her acceptance speech, the 'Hocus Pocus' star said: ''I hope I don't cry.

''This has been one of the greatest professional experiences of my entire life ... I'm so grateful for the outpouring of love, it has been absolutely extraordinary. That said, I can't remember the last time I had more smoke blown up my ass, but there's no more room. This is the cherry on the cake ... This has given me the ride of my life.''

However, this is not the first time the singer-songwriter has bagged a Tony award, as in 1974 she picked up a Special Tony Award for her contribution to the production 'Clams on the Half Shelf' revue.

'Hello Dolly' was also recognised with the Musical Revival and the Best Costume Design in a Musical award, whilst Gavin Creel - who portrays Cornelius Hackl in the romantic comedy - received the Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his appearance in the show.

Meanwhile, the musical by Steven Levenson titled 'Dear Evan Hansen' bagged six gongs at the annual ceremony, including Best Musical, Original Score and Orchestrations.

Whilst James Earl Jones picked up the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the theatre during last night's bash.

Here is the full list of winners from this year's Tony Awards;

Musical: 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Play: 'Oslo'

Musical revival: 'Hello, Dolly!'

Play revival: 'Jitney'

Leading actor, play: Kevin Kline, 'Present Laughter'''

Leading actress, play: Laurie Metcalf, 'A Doll's House, Part 2'

Leading actor, musical: Ben Platt, 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Leading actress, musical: Bette Midler, 'Hello, Dolly!'

Featured actor, play: Michael Aronov, 'Oslo'

Featured actress, play: Cynthia Nixon, 'The Little Foxes'

Featured actor, musical: Gavin Creel, 'Hello, Dolly!'

Featured actress, musical: Rachel Bay Jones, 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Book, musical: 'Dear Evan Hansen,' Steven Levenson

Original score: 'Dear Evan Hansen,' music and lyrics, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Scenic design, play: Nigel Hook, 'The Play That Goes Wrong'

Scenic design, musical: Mimi Lien, 'Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812'

ostume design, play: Jane Greenwood, 'The Little Foxes'

Costume design, musical: Santo Loquasto, 'Hello, Dolly!'

Lighting design, play: Christopher Akerlind, 'Indecent'

Lighting design, musical: Bradley King, 'Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812'

Direction, play: Rebecca Taichman, 'Indecent'

Direction, musical: Christopher Ashley, 'Come From Away'

Choreography: Andy Blankenbuehler, 'Bandstand'

Orchestrations: Alex Lacamoire, 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theater: James Earl Jones

Special Tony Award: Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, sound designers for 'The Encounter'

Regional Theater Tony Award: Dallas Theater Center, Dallas

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award: Baayork Lee

Tony Honors for excellence in the theater: Nina Lannan, Alan Wasser