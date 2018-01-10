Bethenny Frankel is so tired of being single, she's going to create her own dating app.

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' star - who has daughter Bryn, seven, with ex-husband Jason Hoppy - is ''utterly available'' and happily using websites and apps to find love again, as well as trying to meet people naturally.

She said: ''I'm single and dating. [I'm] utterly available.

''I dabble [with dating]. I'm researching doing my own dating app so I have to test the waters.''

While the 47-year-old star is looking for love again, there are positives to being single and she particularly likes the excitement of not knowing what the future has in store for her.

She told People: ''The best part about being single is that the future is a fortune cookie. We just don't know.''

But she has also had mixed experiences when it comes to meeting new guys.

Asked the worst part of being single, she paraphrased Tom Hanks in 'Forrest Gump' and said: ''Dating is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get.''

Bethenny - who split from Jason in 2012 and is currently fighting him for sole custody of their daughter - previously admitted her divorce battle left her feeling ''hopeless'' and ''distressed''.

She said: ''I was experiencing emotional distress and felt hopeless and a little bit, dare I say, depressed.

''I think that was surprising to women because I'm successful, I have a powerful personality and I was going through my own personal crisis.''

But the Skinnygirl founder also spoke out in defence of women who feel ''tortured'' by long divorce processes, saying she wants to be a ''voice of empowerment''.

She said: ''I have had women say to me, 'It's been six years since my divorce ended and I am still being tortured.'

''It never ends, and I imagine there are millions and millions more than the women I have spoken to. I want to be a voice of empowerment.''