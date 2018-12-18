Bethenny Frankel was ''five minutes from death'' after getting an allergic reaction to a fish.

The 48-year-old reality star took to Twitter to reveal she was rushed to hospital on Sunday (16.12.18), after she became ''unconscious for 15 minutes'' after eating soup.

Bethenny says that if it wasn't for her suffering from EPI - the inability to break down and digest food properly - should may not have survived.

She wrote: ''I have rare fish allergy. Sun,I had soup,itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40.I couldn't talk,see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I'd be dead. 911 & EPI saved me.I'll never not carry an #epipen @newtonwellesley xo (sic)''

It's been a difficult year for Bethenny after her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields passed away.

The star recently shared how she has found being near water ''life-saving''.

The 'Real Housewives of New York' star - who began seeing Dennis in 2016 - has been dealing with grief since August, when he was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment at the age of 51, and she's been finding ways to relax her mind by completing water-based activities such as ocean swims and beach walks.

She previously posted on Twitter: ''Doing anything in or by the water is life saving. Beach walks. ocean swims, wakeboarding, clamming, infrared sauna, jacuzzi & my swim really help. When you feel sad, you cry then you just have to force yourself to shift. It's so hard but it works. (sic)''

And after one fan shared a quote with her that detailed how the air near the sea can help ''balance levels of serotonin'' - a body chemical linked with mood and stress - Bethenny added: ''Exactly. I have had trouble breathing and I actually need it. Xo (sic)''

The tweets came after the author admitted she was finding it ''hard to breathe'' following Dennis' death.

She tweeted: ''It's hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so. It's excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it's painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo (sic)''

The star was not in a relationship with Dennis at the time of his death, but was left ''devastated'' by the news.

A source said at the time: ''She is devastated. She loved him. He was her family and [her eight-year-old daughter] Bryn's family. Bryn loved him. Dennis was Bethenny's partner, her family, her business partner and her best friend.

''He helped her with things - emotionally and professionally, and he was her confidante. No question that she did love this guy.''