Bethenny Frankel is scared to be alone after suffering a near-fatal allergic reaction last month.

The 'Real Housewives of New York' star suffered a terrifying experience last month when she fell unconscious after eating soup, and the incident has changed her ''entire life''.

She told TV host Dr. Oz: ''It's crazy. I don't like to be alone anymore.

''I don't want to be at restaurants alone, and I'm not that type of person. It's very scary. It changes your whole entire life.''

The 48-year-old star suffered her reaction after her boyfriend Paul Bernon gave her soup and she remembered thinking she was ''dying'' when she regained consciousness.

She said: ''I felt a little tickle in my throat, something seemed a little off -- not crazy at all -- less than before in my life. By the time he came back, I was unconscious. He said I was drooling.

''I was unconscious and he managed to get a Benadryl down my throat while calling 911. Then, I guess 15 minutes later, I woke up disoriented.

''There were cops. There were medics, and then I vaguely remember them taking me on a stretcher into the ambulance, but thinking, 'I'm having a stroke and dying.' ''

Bethenny previously praised Paul for ''saving her life'' when she went into anaphylactic shock.

And a source previously said: ''It was that serious. Her blood pressure was through the roof and she was unconscious. She went into anaphylactic shock. Her boyfriend friend saved her life.''

The reality star initially revealed the scary incident that had occurred on her Twitter feed.

She posted: ''Bethenny's original Twitter post read: ''I have rare fish allergy. Sun,I had soup,itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40.I couldn't talk,see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I'd be dead. 911 & EPI saved me.I'll never not carry an #epipen @newtonwellesley xo (sic)''