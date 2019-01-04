Bethenny Frankel's plane turned around after serving fish on board.

The 'Real Housewives of New York' star suffers from a rare fish allergy and last month her new boyfriend saved her life when she went into anaphylactic shock after she became ''unconscious for 15 minutes'' after eating soup.

And the reality star almost came into contact with fish again on Thursday (03.01.18), when she spotted bass being served to customers on board her flight.

Though she informed the cabin crew, she insists she ''protested'' them flying the plane back.

She tweeted: ''Called airline mult x to say I have fish allergy. Got on & they're serving bass. They couldn't not serve it they said. Then they were turning around which I protested bc it would delay people. Cabin asked to not serve it & pilot made announcement to plane. That was fun. #epilife (sic)''

Several of Bethenny's followers questioned the severity of her allergy, but she replied saying it is ''transmitted by touch and air'' and is ''fatal''.

The 48-year-old author then retweeted a link to an article about a young boy, whose parents claimed he died on New Year's Day (01.01.19) as a result of smelling fish.

She then advised airlines to be more cautious with what they serve, whilst she added: ''being trapped in a cabin (with) no windows (while) cooking fish is a death trap.''

Not naming the airline she travelled with, she continued: ''The airlines and world needs to change. I was always self conscious about it & today didn't help.

''This airline knows who they are. And this policy will change if it is all I focus on. I almost screwed everyone's night up too, which the pilot delightfully announced.''

The brunette beauty was fortunate to have had her epinephrine epipen injector with her when she suffered her ''near-fatal'' reaction in December.

She also alluded that it was the actions of her new man, real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon, that resulted in her still being alive.

Bethenny revealed the incident in an emotional Twitter post which prompted a follower to tweet her to say ''don't forget you have a new boyfriend too'', leading her to reply: ''He saved my life''.

A source then confirmed that Paul's actions on the day did save her, saying: ''It was that serious. Her blood pressure was through the roof and she was unconscious. She went into anaphylactic shock. Her boyfriend friend saved her life.''

Bethenny's original Twitter post read: ''I have rare fish allergy. Sun,I had soup,itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40.I couldn't talk,see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I'd be dead. 911 & EPI saved me.I'll never not carry an #epipen @newtonwellesley xo (sic)''