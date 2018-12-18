Bethenny Frankel has revealed her new boyfriend, real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon, saved her life when she went into anaphylactic shock caused by a severe food allergy.
The 'Real Housewives of New York' star was rushed to hospital on Sunday (16.12.18) after she became ''unconscious for 15 minutes'' after eating soup which triggered her ''rare fish allergy''.
Luckily, the 48-year-old brunette had her epinephrine epipen injector with her and she has alluded that it was the actions of her new man, real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon, that resulted in her still being alive.
Bethenny revealed the incident in an emotional Twitter post which prompted a follower to tweet her to say ''don't forget you have a new boyfriend too'', leading her to reply: ''He saved my life''.
A source has now confirmed to PEOPLE that Paul's actions on the day did save her life, saying: ''It was that serious. Her blood pressure was through the roof and she was unconscious. She went into anaphylactic shock. Her boyfriend friend saved her life.''
Bethenny's original Twitter post read: ''I have rare fish allergy. Sun,I had soup,itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40.I couldn't talk,see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I'd be dead. 911 & EPI saved me.I'll never not carry an #epipen @newtonwellesley xo (sic)''
Bethenny suffered her allergic reaction in the greater Boston area, which is where Paul lives, and she made sure to tag Newton Wellesley Hospital in Massachusetts into her post to show her appreciation for the actions and efforts of emergency room staff at the medical facility.
It's been a difficult year for Bethenny as her on/off boyfriend Dennis Shields passed away in August at the age of 51.
