Bethenny Frankel has posted an emotional note to fans after quitting 'Real Housewives of New York'.

The 48-year-old reality star is stepping down from her role in the long-running Bravo franchise ahead of its 12th season, after having been a staple character since its premiere in 2008, and she took to Instagram to thank fans for supporting her over the past decade.

She wrote: ''I wanted to take a moment to write a personal note to you. I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything. You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held.

''I had big dreams and I never stopped, but I honestly didn't know if I would ever get here.

''You helped me to get here. I would read your letters and messages and grow from your struggles. You would give me your honest opinion about my products and projects and helpful advice about divorce, relationships, motherhood, miscarriages, health, and surviving the death of a loved one and almost my own. You have shared your ideas with me and I have been inspired by and learned from you.''

Bethenny revealed having daughter Bryn Hoppy nine years ago changed her ''as a human being'' and she encouraged her fans to go after their own dreams.

She said: ''I am fortunate to have created a business and career that some people only dream of. I had a beautiful baby girl who is now 9 years old, and she has changed me as a human being. I was able to give back and help people all over the world who have been hit with the worst of unforeseen circumstances, which we will all continue together.

''GO for it. Whatever it is. Reach for your dreams in life and love and make the impossible happen, because it can happen and it WILL happen. Come from a place of yes and it's yours for the taking.

''Thank you so much for your love and support.

''And stay tuned, you haven't seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come.

''I love you all and am so lucky to have you in my life!''

Bethenny started on the show in its premiere season over a decade ago, before leaving for several years in 2010. She rejoined during the seventh season in 2015, and has stayed on screens up until her latest departure.

The star's decision to leave the show comes as she's faced a difficult year, which has seen her mourn the death of her late ex-boyfriend Dennis Shields in August last year, and suffering a near fatal allergic reaction to fish in December, before almost coming into contact with the food on two other occasions when airlines refused to stop serving it on board their flights.