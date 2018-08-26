Bethenny Frankel is finding it ''hard to breathe'' after losing her former on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields.

The 51-year-old banker - whom Bethenny started seeing in 2016 - was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment earlier this month after reportedly suffering from an overdose, and the 47-year-old star admits it has been ''excruciating'' not being able to have closure after his ''sudden'' passing.

Thanking her fans for their continued ''support'', Bethenny tweeted on Sunday (26.08.18): ''It's hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so. It's excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it's painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo (sic)''

The 'Real Housewives of New York' star previously took to Instagram to post a tribute to her late ex-lover.

Posting a picture of Dennis laying on a bed with her beloved dog Cookie - who passed away in October last year at the age of 17 - Bethenny wrote: ''Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love. #nowandforever (sic)''

And a source later claimed that Bethenny - who was not in a relationship with Dennis at the time of his death - has been left ''devastated'' by the news.

They said: ''She is devastated. She loved him. He was her family and [her eight-year-old daughter] Bryn's family. Bryn loved him. Dennis was Bethenny's partner, her family, her business partner and her best friend.

''He helped her with things - emotionally and professionally, and he was her confidante. No question that she did love this guy.''

Bethenny began dating Dennis three years after filing for divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy, with whom she has eight-year-old daughter Bryn.

The pair endured many break-ups and make-ups - most of which were documented on 'The Real Housewives of New York' - but remained close even when they weren't together.

A source previously said: ''Bethenny and her daughter Bryn love Dennis and his family and they have been a support system during her negative divorce and a positive influence in Bryn's life.

''They had a 27-year friendship before they dated so they picked that up where they left off once they realised they didn't work as a couple. Her daughter adores him and his family, and she comes first above all.''