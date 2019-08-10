Bethenny Frankel has paid tribute to Dennis Shields a year after his death.

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' star was devastated when her on again, off again boyfriend passed away unexpectedly last August and in a reflective post, she admits the ''wounds have begun to heal'' but confesses that ''the scar will remain on her heart forever''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''One year ago today, I woke up to a beautiful sunny day with @biggysmallz by the pool, and my world crumbled and turned upside down in an instant. A man Dennis, who I loved and respected, who was in my life for 30 years unexpectedly passed away ... He was a loving, sweet, gentle, brilliant, complicated, hilarious, creative and supportive man. He is missed terribly by so many but lives on in his friends and family and furry loved ones. I am a different person and in a different emotional place than I was a year ago, and the wounds have begun to heal but the scar will remain on my heart forever. RIP, August 10. #Unforgettable (sic)''

Bethenny previously admitted she still has ''sad days'' following the death of Dennis and now that the initial shock has worn off, she still has days where she finds herself overcome with grief.

She explained: ''I loved Dennis, and we talk about him a lot now, more [now] that the dust has settled. And grief is, like, it's a crisis in and of itself, and we're trying to survive and trying to feel, and you just wanna make yourself feel better in any way that you can. And now that months have gone by, I'll have sad days.''