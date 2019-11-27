Bethenny Frankel says life is ''too short'' to spend too much time doing ''torturous'' exercise routines.

The former 'Real Housewives of New York' star has admitted her philosophy when it comes to eating healthily and getting regular exercise is to just ''do what you can when you can'', as she insists she ''doesn't believe'' in ''aggressive exercise''.

Writing on social media, the 49-year-old beauty said: ''My philosophy on eating & exercise is to do what you can when you can. I choose time with my daughter & sleep first. If I'm near a beach, I take an hour walk. If I have the time, I'll do a yoga dvd. I don't believe in fear based, torturous, aggressive exercise. Life is too short and stressful to dread doing something for an hour. In addition, extreme exercise creates extreme hunger. (sic)''

Bethenny - who has nine-year-old daughter Bryn with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy - also admitted she doesn't like restricting her diet either, but notes that she ''never'' goes on food binges.

She added: ''I love food and eat whatever I want but I NEVER binge. I don't beat myself up about what I've eaten or praise myself about what I haven't. Food isn't your best friend or your enemy. It's just food. I have a good relationship with it. This is all in my book 'Naturally Thin' written years ago but holds true today! Xo (sic)''

Although she doesn't stick to an eating plan for the sake of losing weight, Bethenny does have to watch what she eats because of her allergies, as she suffers from a rare fish allergy, which previously saw her suffer a near-fatal allergic reaction after eating soup.

The reality star was rushed to hospital in December last year after eating soup which contained fish, and wrote on social media at the time: ''I have rare fish allergy. Sun,I had soup,itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40.I couldn't talk,see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I'd be dead. 911 & EPI saved me.I'll never not carry an #epipen @newtonwellesley xo (sic)''

In March, Bethenny also revealed she is battling leaky gut syndrome, in which the gut leaks and allows potentially harmful substances like bacteria, toxins and undigested food particles to enter the bloodstream.

She explained: ''Just when you thought it couldn't get sexier, I was diagnosed today with 'leaky gut syndrome' and a wheat allergy. Could there be a more vile title? That I wouldn't have put on my dating profile. (sic)''