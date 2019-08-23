Bethenny Frankel is still ''legally married'' to Jason Hoppy.

The 45-year-old reality TV star was thought to have cut ties with the businessman in 2016 after six years together, but the pair are actually still husband and wife as the divorce proceedings are still on going because of an Order of Protection.

Manhattan Judge Michael Katz, who is overseeing their spilt, told The New York Post newspaper: ''This issue has been addressed in open court on the record. It's true that no judgment has been issued. It is not true that one side has objected.

''The judgment was never issued because an order of protection was issued by the Criminal Court which impacted the previously agreed to joint custody arrangement and Frankel subsequently brought an application to modify the agreement.''

Judge Katz was forced to issue a statement on the matter after Jason's lawyer claimed that it was the 'Real Housewives of New York' star who was holding up the proceedings because her legal team have objected to the judgement.

The 48-year-old entrepreneur's lawyer Robert Wallack said: ''Jason and Bethenny are still technically married. While Jason has been pushing for years to have the judge sign the divorce judgement, Bethenny's lawyers have objected.''

The Order of Protection - which is a document issued by a court and signed by a judge to help protect a victim from harassment or abuse - was issued after Jason was charged with harassing and stalking Bethenny in 2017.

Bethenny - who has nine-year-old daughter Bryn with Jason - set tongues wagging this week when she told her followers that she was the only ''married'' cast member.

She tweeted: ''To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I'm the only one that is actually married...that's how crazy this ride is. You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo (sic).''

The post led to fans asking whether she had married her boyfriend Paul Bernon.