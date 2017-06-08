Bethenny Frankel is reportedly dating a new mystery man.

The 46-year-old American television personality is believed to have enjoyed a night out at WorkEatPlay's launch party recently with an unknown male, and during the evening the pair were believed to be ''super into each other'' as they flirted up a storm at the event.

According to New York Post's Page Six column, Bethenny's supposed lover is believed to be in his ''mid to late 30s''.

And it is rumoured for the entire evening the duo were ''laughing and holding hands'' with one another, played a game of life-size Jenga whilst sipping on skinny margaritas.

This news comes after Bethenny - who was married to Peter Sussman for 12 months in 1996 before she tied the knot with Jason Hoppy in 2010 that ended last year - recently admitted she was looking to get ''back in the game'', but would only date someone who did not live their life in the spotlight.

Speaking previously, the 'Real Housewives of New York City' star said: ''I'm definitely thinking about getting back in the game.

''I like dating. I don't think about dating celebrities. I think about dating businessmen. ''

Although Bethenny is thinking about finding a new partner to settle down with, she has also claimed having a boyfriend is not her main priority but looking after her seven-year-old daughter Bryn is.

She added: ''I like meeting men, but it's just not a priority. Once you've had success and your own daughter, you're not so thirsty for that. You're just kind of living.''

Meanwhile, the SkinnyGirls Cocktails founder is believed to still be in embroiled in a legal battle with her former partner Jason over allegations he stalked her.