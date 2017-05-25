Bethenny Frankel wants to start dating again.

The 46-year-old actress was married to Peter Sussman for one year in 1996 before she tied the knot with Jason Hoppy - with who she has seven-year-old daughter Bryn - in 2010, but one year after their split in 2016 the brunette beauty is ''definitely thinking about getting back in the game'' and plans to start looking for love again.

Speaking about her love life to E! News, the 'Real Housewives of New York City' star said: ''I'm definitely thinking about getting back in the game.

''I like dating.''

However, the star is not looking to date someone famous, and would rather be romantically linked to a ''businessman'' who is not on social media and is more private with his life.

Speaking about what she is looking for in a potential partner, she said: ''I don't think about dating celebrities. I think about dating businessmen.

''I don't really want to date someone with an Instagram account. I like someone who's more on the DL [down low].''

Although the television personality has admitted she ''likes'' meeting men, finding the one has not been her main priority, instead she has been focusing on her career and her child.

The businesswoman and founder of SkinnyGirls Cocktails explained: ''I like meeting men, but it's just not a priority. Once you've had success and your own daughter, you're not so thirsty for that. You're just kind of living.''

While Bethenny is trying to make waves in her love life, she has hinted her relationship with her estranged mother Bernadette Birk has been fraught for over 30 years.

Speaking previously about her parent, who spoke badly of her in an interview with Life & Style magazine, Bethenny said: ''I haven't had a relationship with my mother since I was 14 so I don't know if she knows my business acumen. It's sad, it's a sad situation. She's not a very happy person and I wish that would change for her.

''I'm not surprised. That has happened so many times.''