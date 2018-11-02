Bethenny Frankel has hit back at trolls who criticised her for donning a sexy Victoria's Secret Angels costume in her 40s.

The 47-year-old reality star had the same idea as the Kardashian/Jenner sisters to dress up in brand's iconic wings for Halloween (31.10.18), but she was slammed on Instagram by some users who deemed her too old to wear such a risqué costume.

Alongside a series of photos of her in the racy all-white lingerie set and her giant wings, she simply wrote: ''Heaven sent.''

In her response to the negative comments, Bethenny also defended the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars - Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner - and anyone who has bashed their bodies.

The 'Real Housewives of New York' star also dared to go commando next Halloween.

Hitting back in the comments section, she fumed: ''For those haters, I suppose that monetizing reality TV is not the only good idea that the Kardashians and I have shared simultaneously.

''For those who bash theirs or my body, go hate somewhere else.

''We are mothers and daughters and I chose those very polarizing ruffle boy shorts thus opting to not show my vagina this Halloween.

''I'm in my late 40s. This is my God given body with no receipts attached (a breast lift 12 years ago notwithstanding) to it. Perhaps next year I will go pantyless & await more constructive comments.

''To the rest of you, I had the best Halloween ever, trick or treating with my peanut then dancing w my ladies. XO (sic)''

Meanwhile, the reality star has been ''going through an emotional storm'' following the passing of her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields.

Bethenny was left heartbroken when her on-off partner - whom she was not in a relationship with at the time - was found dead at his Trump Towers apartment in September at the age of 51.

Bethenny threw herself into her work providing relief for those affected by Hurricane Florence in order to take her mind off the events, and admitted she was conscious that she needed to make sure she isn't ''avoiding the grieving process''.

She said: ''The work I am doing for hurricane relief is a good outlet, but I'm trying to not get too immersed and not avoid the grieving process and feeling. I am going through an emotional storm and must go through and not around it.

''People are suffering way more than I am. People have helped me get through my despair with their love and inspiration and now it is my turn.''