Bethenny Frankel is ''heartbroken'' over the death of her ex-boyfriend Dennis Shields.

The 51-year-old banker - whom Bethenny started an on-off relationship with in 2016 - was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment on Friday (10.08.18) after reportedly suffering from an overdose, and it has now been claimed Bethenny is shocked by the news.

A source told E! News: ''This is really bad. It's dreadful. She's known him for over 20 years. She's heartbroken.''

Dennis' estranged wife Jill Schwartzberg Shields - whom he split with in 2016 just months before striking up a romance with Bethenny - released a statement shortly after news of his passing was made public, in which she said his family were ''devastated''.

She said: ''Dennis' family is devastated by this terrible news. He was a loving father and friend. We ask that the media respect our privacy during this time of loss.''

According to TMZ, law enforcement got a call just after 9am for an unresponsive male, and on arrival, they discovered his assistant had administered Narcan - which is used to overturn the effects of an overdose - but was ''unsuccessful in reviving him.''

Bethenny began dating Dennis three years after filing for divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy, with whom she has seven-year-old daughter Bryn.

The pair endured many break-ups and make-ups - most of which was documented on 'The Real Housewives of New York' - but remained close even when they weren't together.

A source previously said: ''Bethenny and her daughter Bryn love Dennis and his family and they have been a support system during her negative divorce and a positive influence in Bryn's life.

''They had a 27-year friendship before they dated so they picked that up where they left off once they realised they didn't work as a couple. Her daughter adores him and his family, and she comes first above all.''