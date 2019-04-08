Bethenny Frankel still has ''sad days'' following the death of her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields.

The 48-year-old reality star was left heartbroken when her on-off partner - whom she was not in a relationship with at the time - was found dead at his Trump Towers apartment in August last year at the age of 51.

And now, she's said that whilst she is about to ''talk about him a lot'' now that the initial shock has worn off, she still has says where she finds herself overcome with grief.

She said: ''I loved Dennis, and we talk about him a lot now, more [now] that the dust has settled. And grief is, like, it's a crisis in and of itself, and we're trying to survive and trying to feel, and you just wanna make yourself feel better in any way that you can. And now that months have gone by, I'll have sad days.''

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' star has a constant reminder of Dennis in her two dogs Biggie and Smallz, as he was ''obsessed'' with the pooches.

She added to Us Weekly magazine: ''My dogs Biggie and Smallz, he made me get both, he named them and he was obsessed with them. So, he would be laughing. We were talking this morning about the fact that he'd be laughing that they're now [social media] stars.''

Meanwhile, Bethenny previously said she was ''going through an emotional storm'' following Dennis' passing.

She said: ''The work I am doing for hurricane relief is a good outlet, but I'm trying to not get too immersed and not avoid the grieving process and feeling. I am going through an emotional storm and must go through and not around it.

''People are suffering way more than I am. People have helped me get through my despair with their love and inspiration and now it is my turn.''