Bethenny Frankel has been diagnosed with leaky gut syndrome.

The 48-year-old reality star already battles with a rare fish allergy which saw her suffer a near-fatal allergic reaction after eating soup, but it seems her dietary requirements aren't set to get any easier, as she's recently been diagnosed with the condition - in which the gut leaks and allows potentially harmful substances like bacteria, toxins and undigested food particles to enter the bloodstream - as well as a wheat allergy.

Posting on Twitter on Friday (08.03.19), Bethenny revealed: ''Just when you thought it couldn't get sexier, I was diagnosed today with 'leaky gut syndrome' and a wheat allergy. Could there be a more vile title? That I wouldn't have put on my dating profile. (sic)''

The stomach issues come after months of food related turmoil for the 'Real Housewives of New York' star, which began in December when she was rushed to the hospital after she ate soup which contained fish.

Bethenny opened up about the scary experience at the time, writing on social media: ''I have rare fish allergy. Sun,I had soup,itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40.I couldn't talk,see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I'd be dead. 911 & EPI saved me.I'll never not carry an #epipen @newtonwellesley xo (sic)''

And recently, Bethenny admitted she's still scared to be alone following the ordeal, as she doesn't know if she would have survived if wasn't for her boyfriend Paul Bernon.

She said: ''It's crazy. I don't like to be alone anymore.

''I don't want to be at restaurants alone, and I'm not that type of person. It's very scary. It changes your whole entire life.''