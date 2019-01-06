Bethenny Frankel looked ''very happy'' as she celebrated the New Year in Playa del Carmen, Mexico with her boyfriend Paul Bernon, his kids and her daughter Bryn.
Bethenny Frankel looked ''very happy'' as she celebrated the New Year in Mexico with her boyfriend.
The 'Real Housewives of New York City' star enjoyed a holiday with film producer Paul Bernon, his kids and her eight-year-old daughter Bryn on the Playa del Carmen in Mexico to ring in 2019.
A source told People magazine: ''She seemed to be very happy, hanging out with her boyfriend and some friends. The kids were always out and about running around having fun, while Bethenny spent a lot of time hanging out on the beach, talking a lot and holding court with her group. She used the outdoor jacuzzi, spa steam room, and at one point, she and her boyfriend went for a walk and held hands. They seemed happy.''
Bethenny has had a tough 2018 after the passing of her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields.
Admitting she was finding it ''hard to breathe'' following his death, she wrote on Twitter at the time: ''It's hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so. It's excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it's painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo (sic)''
A source added: ''She is devastated. She loved him. He was her family and [her eight-year-old daughter] Bryn's family. Bryn loved him. Dennis was Bethenny's partner, her family, her business partner and her best friend. He helped her with things - emotionally and professionally, and he was her confidante. No question that she did love this guy.''
