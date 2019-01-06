Bethenny Frankel looked ''very happy'' as she celebrated the New Year in Mexico with her boyfriend.

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' star enjoyed a holiday with film producer Paul Bernon, his kids and her eight-year-old daughter Bryn on the Playa del Carmen in Mexico to ring in 2019.

A source told People magazine: ''She seemed to be very happy, hanging out with her boyfriend and some friends. The kids were always out and about running around having fun, while Bethenny spent a lot of time hanging out on the beach, talking a lot and holding court with her group. She used the outdoor jacuzzi, spa steam room, and at one point, she and her boyfriend went for a walk and held hands. They seemed happy.''

Bethenny has had a tough 2018 after the passing of her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields.

Admitting she was finding it ''hard to breathe'' following his death, she wrote on Twitter at the time: ''It's hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so. It's excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it's painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo (sic)''

A source added: ''She is devastated. She loved him. He was her family and [her eight-year-old daughter] Bryn's family. Bryn loved him. Dennis was Bethenny's partner, her family, her business partner and her best friend. He helped her with things - emotionally and professionally, and he was her confidante. No question that she did love this guy.''