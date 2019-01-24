Bethenny Frankel is risking coming into contact with fish once again, as another airline won't take it off the menu.

The 'Real Housewives of New York' star suffers from a rare fish allergy, and took to social media earlier this month to slam a then-unnamed airline for refusing to stop serving cooked fish despite her potentially ''fatal'' allergy, which she says is ''transmitted by touch and air''.

And now, less than a month after her last ordeal, Bethenny has taken to Twitter again to hit out at another airline for putting cooked salmon on their menu for her upcoming flight.

She wrote on Wednesday (23.01.19): ''You can't write this. Now another airline is serving cooked salmon for my next flight. I have contacted them multiple times to no avail. I guess I'll have to take another poll w my cabin. BC everyone is dying to eat cooked fish on a plane (sic)''

Bethenny then returned to Twitter on Thursday (24.01.19) to name Delta Airlines as the culprits, as she claimed they wouldn't accept that her allergy is airborne.

She wrote in a second tweet: ''Ok tweeps please educate @Delta who just told me that ''fish allergies are not considered airborne.'' Who has the article about the poor little boy who died of exactly that? (sic)''

The 48-year-old author later revealed the original incident earlier this month was on an American Airlines flight, and slammed them again for continuing to serve fish on their flights.

When one Twitter user said Delta staff needed to be educated in allergic reactions, Bethenny replied: ''It was @AmericanAir who said they couldn't not serve fish: Then after a vote, pilot made announcement to the plane that they won't serve fish bc 1 woman has an allergy. They say now they won't stop serving fish which is 1 of only 1 foods proven to be airborne & deadly. (sic)''

And when another user hit out at Bethenny telling her she was a ''drama queen'' for her rants, the star said: ''That did not happen. The plane never turned around & I will talk about it until it gets changed. I can explain it to you but I can't understand it for you. All of my relief work wouldn't happen if I listened to morons like you who told me to stop & be quiet. Know your facts :) (sic)''