Beth Ditto is reuniting with Gossip for a UK and European tour to mark the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough cult LP 'Music For Men'.

The 'Standing In The Way of Control' hitmakers - completed by Nathan Howdeshell and Hannah Billie - have announced further dates after confirming their first live show since 2012 at London's Somerset House on July 21.

Promising a ''sweaty and outrageous time'', the band said: ''We can't believe it's been 10 years since the release of 'Music For Men'!

''We are beyond excited to reunite with our Gossip family and fans.

''We've truly missed playing these songs and connecting with our amazing and inspiring crowds. ''It'll be a sweaty, outrageous time for sure. Can't wait to see y'all in Europe in July!''

The run of dates, which kick off at Beauregard Festival in France on July 4 and wrap at Dublin's LGBTQ+ event Love Sensation on August 18, will see the group play songs from the acclaimed 2009 album, which was produced by Grammy Award-winner Rick Rubin and at his legendary Shangri La Studio, as well as their greatest hits.

Gossip - who first formed in 1999 - officially split up in summer 2016, with Beth focusing on her solo music and her eponymous-titled plus-size fashion line.

Beth went on to release her debut solo album 'Fake Sugar' a year later.

During the promo run for the record, Beth admitted she couldn't see Gossip reuniting, unless ''some things were settled and cleared'' up, although she insisted there was no bad blood between them.

Asked whether they will get back together, she said: ''I don't think it could come back unless some things were settled and cleared. There's no drama between us.

''We get along the way we always got along.

''We still send each other jokes. We would go months without seeing each other, but we loved each other like family.

''When we weren't on tour we never hung out.

''Every once in a while we would, but for the most part we had very different friends and interests.''

Tickets for Gossip's UK and European shows go on sale on Friday (29.03.19) from 9am.

Gossip's 10th anniversary tour dates are as follows:

July 4, Herouville Saint Clair, France, Beauregard Festival

July 5, Cologne, Germany, Palladium

July 6, Berlin, Germany, Tempodrom

July 8, Paris, France, Salle Pleyel

July 12, Lisbon, Portugal, Nos Alive Festival

July 15, Luxembourg, Den Atelier

July 16, Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Paradisco

July 19, Glasgow, UK, SWG3 Galvanizers Yard​

July 20, Manchester, UK, Academy

July 21, London, UK, Somerset House

August 18, Dublin, Ireland, Love Sensation 2019