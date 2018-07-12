Beth Ditto wants to give plus-size women ''options'' with her clothing line.

The 37-year-old musician - who has walked on the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier and Marc Jacobs - has created two of her own plus-sized clothing lines, revealing she wants to broaden the possibilities for woman like herself.

She told USA Today newspaper: ''I just wanted to give people options.

''There's this big gap that's missing (in plus-size fashion): You either have high-street or you have really, really expensive. A lot of people I know who are my size can afford to get things tailored, but not everybody can afford to do that.''

The Gossip lead singer has previously spoken about her first clothing line, and why she thinks it's important to include bold patterns and colours in plus-sized fashion.

She explained: ''That's why I think it's so important to create this collection, and to be a part of this whole plus-size movement.

''We're re-creating the idea of what flattering is. As a fat woman, and especially as an LGBT woman, you're not supposed to be proud or be seen, and if you take those factors and put them into fat fashion, it becomes all about visibility.

''I'm lucky to be successful enough to fund this line myself and to do something that hasn't necessarily been seen on this kind of mainstream level, so it's important that it makes a statement and celebrates the wider movement.

''There are lots of independent designers out there creating plus-size fashion DIY, and I like to recognise them.''