Duane 'Dog' Chapman has been seeing a shrink since his wife died.

The 66-year-old bounty hunter was left heartbroken when his beloved spouse Beth Chapman passed away in June following a long battle with throat cancer and, since her passing, he has turned to therapy to help him deal with his loss.

Taking to his Instagram account, Duane said: ''Going to my shrink for 6 months now ever since Beth left me I am not sure if it works let you know in another 6.''

Although he's trying hard to get over her death, the 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star was determined to keep this Christmas - his first without his wife - the way Beth would have wanted it because she was ''old style, old-fashioned.''

He said recently: ''Beth was old style, old-fashioned. So, you know, that means the tree and the presents. All the stockings hung up... so I'm trying to keep that exact tradition. I've got it all decorated. All the stockings are hung. We always left - when the kids were young - cookies for Santa, and I think I'll do that this year also.

''Every little ball that's on the tree, every ornament, you know, there's 20 years plus of ornaments on that tree, so as I hung [them], I remembered where and when we bought each one.''

Meanwhile, the 'Dog's Most Wanted' star previously confessed he is determined to carry on with his career - despite his wife's death.

He said: ''I will never, ever be the same emotionally, because there's a huge piece of my heart that isn't there anymore. But I have to remain Dad and the dog.''

In September, Duane learned that he was suffering from a ''life-threatening'' pulmonary embolism and had to seek treatment.

He explained: ''I hesitated for a minute thinking, I don't want to have to go through this again. I don't want to die right now. I'm not afraid to die anymore, but I really didn't care for a while if something would happen. I do care now.''