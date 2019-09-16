Duane 'Dog' Chapman has been rushed to hospital.

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star was taken to a medical centre in Colorado over the weekend with chest pain but doctors are yet to pinpoint exactly what has happened.

He's currently being watched my medical professionals as they're reportedly trying to determine whether he will need to have surgery on his heart, according to TMZ.com.

His hospital dash comes three months after he was left heartbroken by the tragic death of his wife Beth Chapman, who died from cancer, at the age of just 51.

The 66-year-old bounty hunter recently admitted that he's lost 17lbs since her death as he hasn't been able to eat properly from the stress he's been suffering.

He said: ''For three days I've been eating again. But Beth always said: 'I like your little tummy, big daddy.' No you don't! I dropped two sizes in pants.

''I'm a little faster now because weight slows you down. I think I'm actually a little healthier now. I want to maintain this weight, maybe a little bit more, but it's helped my health. I can feel it. Feelings are really strange. I don't want to eat something until I'm really hungry because I want to feel something.''

And Dog still struggles to sleep because he can see Beth next to him in bed.

He said recently: ''I haven't gotten past the place where I'm [not] putting a pillow where she was and covering it up. And then I wake up in the middle of the night and I see her and it doesn't register that [it] ain't her. I'm still there.

''I wake up to always touch her, especially when she was sick I'd have to wake up a few times when she stopped breathing. I couldn't hear it no more. And she's laying and I'm like, 'You are not dying like that. I will not let you die.' So I'm so used to that that I don't sleep solid anymore.''