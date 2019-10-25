Duane 'Dog' Chapman's pulmonary embolism was ''scary''.

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star - who tragically lost his wife Beth Chapman earlier this year - was rushed to hospital after suffering a blood clot on his long and admits he thought he was having a heart attack and Beth wanted them to reunite.

Speaking to People Now, he said: ''I thought I had a heart attack. I'm like, 'Beth, please quit squeezing my heart, please.' I thought it was it. I went to the hospital and they were kind of rude so I checked out. Then Dr. Oz came to me and said, 'What are you doing? You're crazy. Come back.' So I did. You got to do what Dr. Oz says. They found on the right lung a blood clot. It was scary.''

Meanwhile, the 66-year-old bounty hunter was told by Dr. Oz that his clot was a ''ticking time bomb'' if he didn't get it sorted.

Dr. Oz said: ''You're a ticking time bomb. You're not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now. Fear of death is normal. I'm surprised you don't fear death when you're chasing after convicts. But when you run away from doctor, that means you have to do your own doctoring.''

And speaking after the diagnosis, the doctor claims Duane was ''denying care that he knew would be life saving'', because he was ''fearful'' of what might happen, especially without Beth to keep him ''balanced''.

Oz added: ''[Duane] was fearful. Beth had been his north star. She was the one that would go with him and keep him balanced so he could deal with these things. Losing her took away his biggest support. I said, 'What would Beth do.' What would she say to you? I don't think she'd be happy with what you're doing. You're throwing away your life, you're throwing away your ability to parent your kids. You have to man up.' That's what she would say.''