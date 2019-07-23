Beth Chapman was ''so proud'' of her upcoming series 'Dog's Most Wanted'.

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star tragically passed away last month at the age of 51 following a battle with cancer, and her daughter Cecily Chapman, 26, has responded to the trailer for the show, which is the last time fans will see Beth on screen.

Alongside a clip from the preview, Cecily wrote on her Instagram Story: ''Her last work. She was so proud of this show/season.''

The reality star appears with her husband, Duane 'Dog' Chapman, and is seen bounty hunting for the final time whilst undergoing treatment for the disease.

She says: ''Once you find out it's incurable lung cancer, there's no stage 5.''

In an emotional scene, Dog says: ''I love her and I'll do anything for her.''

In a statement, he said: ''My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of 'Dog's Most Wanted'. Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind.

''She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.''

The upcoming series will see Dog and his team, known as the Dirty Dozen, track down some of America's most wanted fugitives.

'Dog's Most Wanted' premieres on WGN America on September 4.

Dog recently admitted he still ''sees'' his wife and is struggling to sleep without her by his side.

He said: ''I haven't gotten past the place where I'm [not] putting a pillow where she was and covering it up.

''And then I wake up in the middle of the night and I see her and it doesn't register that [it] ain't her.

''I'm still there. I wake up to always touch her, especially when she was sick I'd have to wake up a few times when she stopped breathing.

''I couldn't hear it no more. And she's laying and I'm like, 'You are not dying like that. I will not let you die.' So I'm so used to that that I don't sleep solid anymore.''