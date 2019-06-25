Beth Chapman was put into a coma because she was fighting against medical help.

The 51-year-old reality star - who is battling cancer - was agitated when taken by ambulance to Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu over the weekend and when doctors tried to treat her, she began pulling out the lines they were using to give her fluids and medication.

Sources told TMZ the situation grew so difficult, they put her under mild sedation but when that wasn't enough, she was put into a medically-induced coma instead and has now been under for at least two full days.

Beth - who is the wife of duane 'dog' chapman - was taken to hospital after choking due to breathing complications caused by her throat cancer.

According to The Blast, medics have now suggested the 'Dog & Beth: On the Hunt' star undergoes a tracheostomy - where an incision is made in the neck and a tube inserted into the trachea to help with breathing - and has a feeding tube inserted.

Her family are said to be discussing their options with regards to treatment but want to do what is best for Beth and are ''praying for a miracle''.

Dog and Beth's daughter, Bonnie, recently admitted there has been little news about her mother's condition but she was grateful she was receiving ''good care''.

She said on her Instagram Story: ''There's not much of an update I can give, I can say she's getting good care.

''I know you guys wanted more, but y'know it's a coma, not much can be updated.''

She also shared a photo of her parents kissing.

She wrote: ''If you haven't heard, my mother in an induced coma.

''Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.''