Beth Chapman had tried to prepare her husband Duane 'Dog' Chapman for her passing.

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star passed away on June 26 at the age of 51 after battle with cancer, and now her spouse has revealed the pair ''knew this might happen'', and so had been trying to prepare for a time when she was no longer around.

Dog said: ''For two to three years, she knew this might happen. So she would say, 'Who is going to sit next to you?' And I said, 'No one.' [She said] 'Big Daddy, you better not let another girl take my place.' I said, 'I won't.'

''There is not another Beth. There'll never be another Beth. There ain't a girl built like another Beth.''

But the bounty hunter admits he could never have been prepared for Beth's death.

He added: ''The last few moments she said, 'Come in here right now, in the bathroom.' I went in and she said, 'Look at me.' And I said, 'Yeah, you're freaking beautiful baby.' [And she said,] 'Look at me, Duane Chapman.' And I did, I always saw Beth and she said, 'Please, let me go.'

''And I didn't even make a decision, I almost said, 'I can't.' Before I could say, 'Alright,' she couldn't breathe and I called the ambulance ... But everyday she talked as if she was not there. 'Here's what to do with this, here's what to do with that. Don't keep running your mouth. When they ask you a specific question, just answer that.'

''So, prepared? No, you're never, ever prepared. You can't prepare. There is no way. I did not know that this was going to happen that day.''

And in the wake of Beth's tragic passing, Dog says he's doing his best to ''man up'', as he has ''a lot of people who depend'' on him.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''[With any] new experience that you have, you don't know how you're doing because you've never experienced it. I have a lot of people who depend on me. All my supervisors said, 'Dog, it's time to man up.' So I'm trying to man up.''