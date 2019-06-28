Beth Chapman will be honoured with two memorial services.

The late 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star - who was married to Duane 'Dog' Chapman - will be remembered with two separate events in Hawaii and Colorado following her sad death on Wednesday (26.06.19) aged 51.

Her daughter Lyssa told Hawaii News Now: ''We would like to do some sort of water paddle out, we know that for sure.

''It actually makes us feel, you know, warm, to know how much our mother was loved.''

The 51-year-old star died of cancer this week, a few days after she was placed into a medically-induced coma.

A&E network - which created 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' - will air a marathon on Monday (01.07.19), while it will add a special ''in memory'' of title card at the end of each episode.

The broadcaster said in a statement: ''We are very saddened by the loss of Beth Chapman and our thoughts are with Dog and the entire Chapman family during this difficult time.''

Beth's husband Duane announced her passing on Twitter, and he said she had ''hiked the stairway to heaven''.

He wrote: ''It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.''

WGN America, the network that broadcast Dog and Beth's show, 'Dog's Most Wanted', have also expressed their condolences.

In a statement, they said: ''We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, fiercely loyal and passionate about her family and she was a true joy to work with. All of us at WGN America will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with Duane, her family, loved ones and millions of fans.''

The 'Dog & Beth: On the Hunt' star underwent successful throat cancer surgery in 2017 but last year was told the disease had returned and underwent emergency surgery to remove a tumour in November.

She was hospitalised in April due to fluid accumulation in her lungs and underwent an operation in the same month to relieve pressure.