Beth Chapman will be cremated.

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star died of cancer on Wednesday (26.06.19), a few days after she was placed into a medically-induced coma, and sources told 'Entertainment Tonight' she had specified her funeral arrangements before she passed away.

The 51-year-old star's husband, Duane 'Dog' Chapman, announced her passing on Twitter.

He wrote: ''It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.''

And in a statement, Dog and Beth's children - Cecily, Bonnie, Garry and Dominic Davis - thanked fans for their support.

They said: ''Duane and the Chapman ʻohana send their love and a sincere mahalo to everyone who prayed for Beth throughout this journey.''

WGN America, the network that broadcast Dog and Beth's show, 'Dog's Most Wanted', have also expressed their condolences.

In another statement, they said: ''We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, fiercely loyal and passionate about her family and she was a true joy to work with. All of us at WGN America will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with Duane, her family, loved ones and millions of fans.''

The 'Dog & Beth: On the Hunt' star underwent successful throat cancer surgery in 2017 but last year was told the disease had returned and underwent emergency surgery to remove a tumour in November.

She was hospitalised in April due to fluid accumulation in her lungs and underwent an operation in the same month to relieve pressure.