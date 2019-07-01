Beth Chapman will be honoured in a memorial service on July 13.

The American bounty hunter - who starred in the reality television show 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' alongside her husband Duane 'Dog' Chapman - passed away last week after being placed in a medically induced coma following a battle with cancer.

And on Monday (01.07.19) her spouse Dog thanked their fans for ''all the support'', and announced there would be a memorial service for the late star in Denver, Colorado, later this month.

He tweeted: ''Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth. We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow... time, place, ect. (sic)''

Over the weekend, another service was held in Hawaii - where the couple lived - and Dog gave a moving speech in memory of his wife.

He said: ''After my mom died, I said well, 'My mom is in the Earth' ... In my tribe, we believe she becomes part of the Earth, the sea, the sky and the rain. Beth is going to be placed here too, she got here before I did, it's my island. She said, 'Please, Hawaiian style, Duane Dog Chapman.' I tried to have her call me Dog for so many years. She said, 'Please do this right,' so I appreciate everyone being here. I have to go out on the boat so I can see everybody right, its Hawaiian tradition and style. Thank you all, God bless, Aloha.''

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star also announced Beth's passing on June 26.

He wrote: ''It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.''