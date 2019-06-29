Beth Chapman made plans for her funeral before she died.

The 51-year-old star died of cancer this week, a few days after she was placed into a medically-induced coma and she will be remembered with two separate events in Hawaii and Colorado.

Although Beth's death was sudden, the star - who was married to 'Dog the Bounty Hunter's Duane 'Dog' Chapman - made plans with her family for her memorial services before she passed away.

Sources close to the Chapman family told TMZ: ''Dog and Beth's children had several discussions with her about her memorial arrangements if she died.''

Beth made plans for memorial services in both Hawaii and Colorado and said she wanted them to be open to anyone who wants to come.

And the sources added that Beth's family is happy that they will get a chance to carry out her wishes.

Beth's husband Duane announced her passing on Twitter, and he said she had ''hiked the stairway to heaven''.

He wrote: ''It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.''

WGN America, the network that broadcast Dog and Beth's show, 'Dog's Most Wanted', also expressed their condolences.

In a statement, they said: ''We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, fiercely loyal and passionate about her family and she was a true joy to work with. All of us at WGN America will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with Duane, her family, loved ones and millions of fans.''

The 'Dog & Beth: On the Hunt' star underwent successful throat cancer surgery in 2017 but last year was told the disease had returned and underwent emergency surgery to remove a tumour in November.

She was hospitalised in April due to fluid accumulation in her lungs and underwent an operation in the same month to relieve pressure.