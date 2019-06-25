Beth Chapman's family have reportedly been told she may not wake from her medically-induced coma.

The 51-year-old reality star's mother, children and grandchildren have rushed to her bedside in the intensive care unit of Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, after doctors warned them to expect the worst as it's unlikely she'll recover and be able to go home, according to TMZ.com.

Beth - who is the wife of Duane 'Dog' Chapman - has been battling with stage 4 lung cancer and was placed in a medically-induced coma last weekend because she was struggling to breathe.

Dog and Beth's daughter, Bonnie, admitted there has been little news about her mother's condition but she was grateful she was receiving ''good care''.

She said on her Instagram Story: ''There's not much of an update I can give, I can say she's getting good care.

''I know you guys wanted more, but y'know it's a coma, not much can be updated.''

She also shared a photo of her parents kissing.

She wrote: ''If you haven't heard, my mother in an induced coma.

''Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.''

The 'Dog & Beth: On the Hunt' star underwent successful throat cancer surgery in 2017 but last year was told the disease had returned and underwent emergency surgery to remove a tumour in November.

She was hospitalised in April due to fluid accumulation in her longs and underwent an operation in April to relieve pressure.

Dog previously admitted he would ''do anything'' if it meant his wife would be well again.

He said: ''I'm a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I've been telling Him that I'm going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I'm a dealmaker, and I'll do anything.''