Beth Chapman's family have issued a stern warning to the alleged thieves who made off with some of the late star's personal items.

Duane 'Dog' Chapman was left devastated on Thursday (01.08.19) when thieves allegedly broke into his merchandise store in Edgewater, Colorado, and stole ''thousands of dollars'' worth of clothing, as well as precious personal items owned by his late wife Beth, who sadly passed away at the age of 51 in June.

And now, a family spokesperson has told the perpetrators to ''watch out'', as the 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' star is ''coming for'' them.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, the representative said: ''The official Dog and Beth merchandise store was robbed on Thursday. Not only did the thieves take thousands of dollars of clothing, these criminals took priceless personal belongings of our beloved Beth, including tributes to her kindly left by our amazing fans.

''We are working with our friends in law enforcement to find these perpetrators and are offering a cash reward to anyone who provides information about their identity. To whoever did this, you better watch out. Dog is coming for you.''

Dog has already taken to Twitter to condemn the actions, and said he'd be offering a generous cash reward to anyone who can give him information about the alleged criminals.

He wrote: ''The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead ... LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FOR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Dog's Most Wanted' star previously revealed Beth had tried to prepare him for her passing - which came as a result of a battle with cancer - as they ''knew this might happen''.

He said: ''For two to three years, she knew this might happen. So she would say, 'Who is going to sit next to you?' And I said, 'No one.' [She said] 'Big Daddy, you better not let another girl take my place.' I said, 'I won't.' There is not another Beth. There'll never be another Beth. There ain't a girl built like another Beth ... The last few moments she said, 'Come in here right now, in the bathroom.' I went in and she said, 'Look at me.' And I said, 'Yeah, you're freaking beautiful baby.'

''[And she said,] 'Look at me, Duane Chapman.' And I did, I always saw Beth and she said, 'Please, let me go.' And I didn't even make a decision, I almost said, 'I can't.' Before I could say, 'Alright,' she couldn't breathe and I called the ambulance ... But everyday she talked as if she was not there. 'Here's what to do with this, here's what to do with that. Don't keep running your mouth. When they ask you a specific question, just answer that.' So, prepared? No, you're never, ever prepared. You can't prepare. There is no way. I did not know that this was going to happen that day.''