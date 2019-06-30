Beth Chapman has been laid to rest.

The American bounty hunter - who starred in the reality television show 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' alongside her husband Duane 'Dog' Chapman - was remembered in Hawaii, with her spouse giving a poignant speech.

He said: ''After my mom died, I said well, 'My mom is in the Earth' ... In my tribe, we believe she becomes part of the Earth, the sea, the sky and the rain. Beth is going to be placed here too, she got here before I did, it's my island. She said, 'Please, Hawaiian style, Duane Dog Chapman.' I tried to have her call me Dog for so many years. She said, 'Please do this right,' so I appreciate everyone being here. I have to go out on the boat so I can see everybody right, its Hawaiian tradition and style. Thank you all, God bless, Aloha.''

The memorial took place on Waikiki Beach, with the family and friends gathered conducting chants, saying prayers and doing a paddle out. It was requested that those attending bring ocean-friendly flowers.

Beth's husband Duane announced her passing on Twitter, and he said she had ''hiked the stairway to heaven''.

He wrote: ''It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.''

WGN America, the network that broadcast Dog and Beth's show, 'Dog's Most Wanted', also expressed their condolences.

In a statement, they said: ''We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, fiercely loyal and passionate about her family and she was a true joy to work with.

''All of us at WGN America will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with Duane, her family, loved ones and millions of fans.''