Beth Chapman has died.

The 51-year-old reality star had been placed in a medically-induced coma last weekend after she was left struggling to breathe as a result of her battle with stage 4 lung cancer, and on Wednesday (26.06.19), her husband duane 'dog' chapman announced the sad news that she has passed away.

On Twitter, he wrote: ''It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.''

The news comes just one day after it was reported that her family members - including her mother, children and grandchildren - had rushed to her bedside in the intensive care unit of Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, after doctors warned them to expect the worst, saying it was unlikely she would recover.

Dog and Beth's daughter, Bonnie, recently admitted there had been little news about her mother's condition, but she was grateful the 'Dog & Beth: On the Hunt' star was receiving ''good care''.

She said on her Instagram Story: ''There's not much of an update I can give, I can say she's getting good care.

''I know you guys wanted more, but y'know it's a coma, not much can be updated.''

She also shared a photo of her parents kissing.

She wrote: ''If you haven't heard, my mother in an induced coma.

''Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.''

Beth underwent successful throat cancer surgery in 2017 but last year was told the disease had returned and underwent emergency surgery to remove a tumour in November.

She was hospitalised in April due to fluid accumulation in her longs and underwent an operation in the same month to relieve pressure.

Dog previously admitted he would ''do anything'' if it meant his wife would be well again.

He said: ''I'm a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I've been telling Him that I'm going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I'm a dealmaker, and I'll do anything.''