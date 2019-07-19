Beth Chapman's fans have asked for her ashes.

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star tragically passed away last month at the age of 51 following a battle with cancer, and her 20-year-old daughter Bonnie has appealed for people to stop messaging to request part of her remains as they are just for ''family''.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: ''Please don't ask me for my mother's ashes. Ashes are for family, no one else. No exceptions.''

Beth was cremated after her passing, with some of her ashes spread into the Waikiki waters during a paddle out ceremony.

And her husband, Dog Chapman, keeps some of them by his bed so she's always close by.

He recently said: ''Instead Beth's ashes are in a pink box next to his bed and that's where his beloved wife's remains will always be.''

Beth had initially asked for them to be scattered but Dog couldn't bring himself to ''throw away'' his wife.

He said: ''She said scatter some, leave some on the fireplace, of course when I go to heaven, she wants me in the box with her.

''You know, I was going to do all the scattering, and then I looked at it and thought, 'I'm not gonna throw you, like, away. I'm just gonna throw you away and start over?' I can't do that.

''I haven't gotten past the place where I'm still putting a pillow where she was, and covering it up, like the jailhouse escape, right? I mean it. And then I wake up in the middle of the night and I see her and it doesn't register that ain't her. I'm still there.''

But the bounty hunter originally had more ''morbid'' thoughts about what he could do with the ashes.

He said: ''So, I wanted to put them in the car and seatbelt them in.

''And I want to take them with me. But that's like, morbid, you know? You gotta really watch it.

''These are the times when people go over the edge. And you really gotta watch how you do 'cause my life, I went through experiences to help others -- I really mean this.''