Sir Elton John will make 50 years of his working partnership with Bernie Taupin with a new greatest hits collection.

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker will release 'Diamonds' - described as his ''ultimate'' collection - on November 10 and has paid tribute to the ''amazing respect and love'' he shares with his songwriting partner.

He said: ''We are at 50 years, and our relationship is healthier than it's ever been. There have been times in our relationship when we've written with other people, but it still didn't stop the love.

''I love Bernie more than I've ever done and I think he probably feels the same way about me, because we've both led separate lives; we both write in separate rooms.

''We have an amazing respect and love for each other that's only grown.''

And Bernie, 67, thinks working with Elton, 70, still feels as unique and fresh as ever.

He said: ''We still get a kick out of what we do; it's what we do - when we come together and write something, it still has that magical quality to it - it doesn't get any better than that. That feeling hasn't aged.''

'Diamonds' will be available on 2CD - featuring 34 tracks and a 10-page illustrated booklet - 2LP gatefold vinyl, a 3CD limited-edition box set, and digital formats.

The box set contains 34 tracks over two discs, plus 17 bonus tracks of personal favourites curated by Elton himself.

And fans will also love the included 72-page hardback book, which contains annotations for the stories from each song, plus a set of five postcard illustrations of Elton.

The LP contains 21 tracks.

All illustrations are by contemporary artist Richard Kilroy.