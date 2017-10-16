BENNY ANDERSSON tries to write new music every day.

The 70-year-old ABBA legend - who has penned timeless hits like 'Thank You For The Music', 'Dancing Queen' and 'SOS' - has not lost his creative spark and is always attempting to create fresh songs.

And it is these sessions that inspired his latest album 'Piano', on which he re-imagines songs from his acclaimed career, including his hits with ABBA, musical numbers and solo compositions, on the keys.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2, he shared: ''I don't really know why, but when I sit and try to compose, which I do every day, sometimes I get fed up with it. [So] I play anything, I can play anything by anybody else.''

It's safe to say the songwriter knows what makes a catchy pop song, and he revealed the secret to finding the formula is usually realising it's a tune that connects with him as much as his audience.

He added: ''If they do [resonate with fans], it's because they draw me in too ... I'm sitting there at my piano and nothing happens, and all of a sudden I hear myself play something that talks to me.''

Benny - who was part of ABBA with Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - conceded he has a knack for choosing the write bars, and piecing together ideas to create a memorable song, even if it doesn't happen right away.

He said: ''Let's say I have 8 bars, and that's not enough. If it doesn't happen immediately, I'll keep those 8 bars in my head, and then something will suddenly fit in,'' he explained.

Although Benny claims not to keep up with current pop music he has name-checked some of the modern artists whose music he enjoys.

He said: ''Adele comes out with this one and the next one ... or Lady Gaga has done some great stuff, Katy Perry has made some great records.''