ABBA legend BENNY ANDERSSON has revealed he still writes new music every day, even if sometimes he gets frustrated by the process
BENNY ANDERSSON tries to write new music every day.
The 70-year-old ABBA legend - who has penned timeless hits like 'Thank You For The Music', 'Dancing Queen' and 'SOS' - has not lost his creative spark and is always attempting to create fresh songs.
And it is these sessions that inspired his latest album 'Piano', on which he re-imagines songs from his acclaimed career, including his hits with ABBA, musical numbers and solo compositions, on the keys.
In an interview with BBC Radio 2, he shared: ''I don't really know why, but when I sit and try to compose, which I do every day, sometimes I get fed up with it. [So] I play anything, I can play anything by anybody else.''
It's safe to say the songwriter knows what makes a catchy pop song, and he revealed the secret to finding the formula is usually realising it's a tune that connects with him as much as his audience.
He added: ''If they do [resonate with fans], it's because they draw me in too ... I'm sitting there at my piano and nothing happens, and all of a sudden I hear myself play something that talks to me.''
Benny - who was part of ABBA with Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - conceded he has a knack for choosing the write bars, and piecing together ideas to create a memorable song, even if it doesn't happen right away.
He said: ''Let's say I have 8 bars, and that's not enough. If it doesn't happen immediately, I'll keep those 8 bars in my head, and then something will suddenly fit in,'' he explained.
Although Benny claims not to keep up with current pop music he has name-checked some of the modern artists whose music he enjoys.
He said: ''Adele comes out with this one and the next one ... or Lady Gaga has done some great stuff, Katy Perry has made some great records.''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.