BENNY ANDERSSON has re-imagined Abba songs for a new solo piano album.

The Swedish pop group's chief songwriter, who will release 'Piano' via iconic classical music label Deutsche Grammophon on September 29, has taken the classic track by the 'Eurovision' winners 'Thank You For The Music' and several others from his career spanning more than 40 years and stripped them back with just himself playing the keys for the 21-track LP.

The 'Dancing Queen' hitmaker says it feels like he is telling his story through the songs he's selected to perform.

Benny said: ''In the process of recording this album, I have come to realise that the pieces I have chosen to play are an integral part of me.

''In endeavouring to reach for some core within them, I have found that the more I strip away the clothing, the closer I feel to the music, regardless of whether it was created last year or 40 years ago. In a strange way, I feel like I am playing my memoirs.''

Benny says seeing each song develop a whole new sound and meaning with just an instrumental was ''very pleasing''.

He said: ''It was very different to how I've made records in the past, and that was part of the joyfulness of it all.

''Even without the bass, drums, guitars, strings and vocals on these songs, I think there is still substance in all of them. That was very pleasing to realise.''

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Group commented: ''This new collection of solo piano recordings will reinforce Benny's legacy as one of the finest contemporary composers of our time.''

ABBA - also comprised of Björn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog - split up in 1982 after 10 years together, but Benny went on to release nine albums with his band BAO - an acronym for Benny Andersson's Orchestra.

The track-listing for 'Piano' is as follows:

1. I Let The Music Speak

2. You And I

3. Aldrig

4. Thank You For The Music

5. Stockholm By Night

6. Chess

7. The Day Before You Came

8. Someone Else's Story

9. Midnattsdans

10. Målarskolan

11. I Wonder (Departure)

12. Embassy Lament

13. Anthem

14. My Love, My Life

15. Mountain Duet

16. Flickornas Rum

17. Efter Regnet

18. Tröstevisa

19. En Skrift I Snöen

20. Happy New Year

21. I Gott Bevar