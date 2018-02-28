Benedict Wong has joined the cast of 'Gemini Man'.

The 46-year-old actor - who is best known for starring as master of the Mystic Arts Wong in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie 'Doctor Strange' - has joined Ang Lee's new action thriller, Deadline claims.

Although Wong's role hasn't been announced yet, he will be starring in the upcoming movie alongside Will Smith, who will play an ageing assassin Henry Brogan who ends up getting involved in a fierce battle with his clone, who is 25 years younger than him with sharper skills.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead was announced to be playing the female lead alongside Clive Owen, whose role has yet to be revealed, though Variety report he could be the antagonist.

Following Wong's casting, Smith took to Instagram to post a video revealing filming has begun in Georgia.

While wearing a net over his face to protect him from the bugs, he said: ''This is my first day of shooting on a movie, it's called 'Gemini Man', we are shooting in Georgia.

''I love Georgia, but y'all got to do something about the bugs.

''Georgia's so gorgeous. It really is. It's beautiful, but you got to rock this s**t to be out here.

''I'm just saying y'all need to fix it. Coz I put OFF, sprayed OFF on, the bugs is on that like it's honey.

''I make my living with my face. So someone might do something about that quick. (sic)''

The 'Brokeback Mountain' helmer is directing the Paramount movie, which has been in the pipeline since 1997.

The original project, set up by Disney, was pitched by Darren Lake, with Don Murphy producing and Tony Scott directing. But it was put on hold for many years to allow the visual effects technology to catch up with the film concept.

The script has been tweaked along the way, and the idea of having two different actors play the assassin and the clone was scrapped, with Smith taking on both roles as developments in filmmaking will enable him to play both different ages and fight against himself.

Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are producing, with Murphy and Chad Oman serving as executive producers.

The film is slated for release in October 2019 and after numerous delays, it appears the movie is coming together with Owen, Wong and Winstead's casting.