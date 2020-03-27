The upcoming 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is set to begin shooting in June, as originally planned.
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is poised to begin filming in June.
The upcoming Marvel movie - which stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role - is currently on track to begin shooting according to the film's original schedule, despite the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
Various high-profile projects have recently been disrupted by the global health crisis - but Variety reports that at present, the new 'Doctor Strange' movie is unaffected by the pandemic.
Pre-production on the film has continued despite the coronavirus shutdown, with everyone connected to the movie working from home.
Cumberbatch will star in the upcoming movie alongside Elizabeth Olsen, but Scott Derrickson - who helmed the first 'Doctor Strange' film - is not returning for the sequel.
The 53-year-old director has departed the project due to creative differences.
Meanwhile, Cumberbatch previously admitted to loving the experience of playing Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though he's not the most talked-about comic book character.
He confessed: ''I wasn't familiar with Doctor Strange as a child, not at all.
''So it's been a fast catch-up. But like all comics in their origination, they're very much tied into the era that they were born in, and so, you know, this one came about in an era of psychedelics and experimental drugs.''
Cumberbatch never obsessed about starring in a comic book franchise, but he's loved his Marvel experience.
The London-born actor admitted: ''I love what it is to be part of this huge body of work and people. It's great fun.''
