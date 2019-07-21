'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is set for release in 2021.

The eagerly awaited follow-up to 2016's 'Doctor Strange' will see Benedict Cumberbatch reprise the role of the titular character, with Elizabeth Olsen starring as Scarlet Witch.

Elsewhere, Scott Derrickson is poised to return to direct the project, having helmed the original movie three years ago.

It's been confirmed, too, that the upcoming release will be directly tied to the new Disney+ series 'WandaVision', which will see Elizabeth appear opposite Paul Bettany's Vision.

Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, has already explained that the events of 'WandaVision' will overlap with 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

Meanwhile, Benedict previously admitted to becoming ''giddy'' when he donned his Doctor Strange costume for the first time.

He shared: ''I really was quite giddy. I really did end up giggling. And then, the second time it really hit home was near the end of the main body of the shoot.

''We were in New York and we were on Fifth Avenue, and there were as many paparazzi as there was crew. It was getting a little bit surreal, and we were running down Fifth Avenue, jumping to fly, and there was the Empire State Building in the same eye line, and it was just a moment of magic to think about the men and women who first crafted these comics on the floors of some of those buildings, in that town, and there I was playing on it.''