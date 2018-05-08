Benedict Cumberbatch would happily play an objectified man in a female-dominated film.

The 41-year-old actor has revealed he would have no qualms about being objectified in a movie, saying that if Chris Pine was happy to fulfil the role in 'Wonder Woman', he's willing to follow suit.

He said: ''If it's good enough for Chris Pine in 'Wonder Woman', it's good enough for Benedict Cumberbatch.

''Yeah! Definitely. Like, just in your pants? Slow pan up from the feet to the head, with sexy, screaming saxophone music in the background?

''Ha ha ha, yes! So long as it was fun.''

Despite this, Benedict admitted he'd want to get himself in tip-top shape before he appeared on screen wearing next-to-nothing.

The London-born star revealed he didn't want to embarrass himself by appearing unfit in a movie.

He shared: ''I'd have to be in good shape, though. Prepare.''

Meanwhile, Benedict has also discussed the gender pay gap in Hollywood, calling on male stars to reject work if their female counterparts are being paid less than them.

He suggested, too, that actors ought to ask their female co-stars what they're being paid in a bid to tackle the inequality.

He told the Radio Times: ''Equal pay and a place at the table are the ­central tenets of feminism. Look at your quotas.

''Ask what women are paid, and say, 'If she's not paid the same as the men, I'm not doing it.'''