The 40-year-old actor reprises his role as the super sleuth for the upcoming fourth series of the BBC show. However, when it comes to the success of the show, Benedict insists he wasn't thinking about its potential in that respect when he signed up for the series.

"I don’t come back to (Sherlock) because it’s part of some grander narrative," he said during an interview with Deadline Hollywood. "I think most actors take a job and try to do it well and take advantage of the lucky break that they got by having a job in the first place.

"I’m very, very proud of the success of this program. The mark of its brilliance headed by the two creators and writers is right at the front of what is being termed the Golden Age… But you don’t take a job thinking you’re going to contribute to that Golden Age. You’d be a pretty dead duck if you did."

Plot details of the next series are being kept tightly under wraps prior to its premiere on New Year's Day (01Jan17). But Benedict promises the new episodes will live up to fans' expectations.

"It’s important for us to keep confounding the expectations of audiences and fans so that we can evolve rather than sitting on laurels," he said.

Sherlock is a tale that has been told in many different ways over the years. But the BBC's version, starring Martin Freeman as his sidekick Dr John Watson, is arguably the most successful.

And Benedict thinks it's because of the writers' ability to mix the traditional aspects of the story with more modern and revolutionary twists.

"It’s an evolution of a template that’s had a worldwide success in published form…" he said. "We’re not the first to do this, but primarily the heavy lifting is done by two of the most extraordinarily knowledgeable (writers) of the already profound fan base and it’s just very fun to play fast-and-loose with the traditional and try to put your own interpretation on it and just do your job.”

