'Sherlock' stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Scott are to reunite in Sam Mendes' latest film '1917'.

The two actors - who played the titular detective and his arch-nemesis Jim Moriarty respectively in the BBC drama based on Arthur Conan Doyle's literary creation - are both part of the cast for Mendes' new project which follows two British soldiers over the course of a day during World War One.

The two soldiers will be played by 'Captain Fantastic' star George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman who plays Tommen Baratheon in the HBO fantasy show 'Game of Thrones'.

The incredible cast will also include Colin Firth, 'The Bodyguard' actor Richard Madden, 'Shazam!' villain Mark Strong, Daniel Mays - who portrays Sergeant Danny Waldron in 'Line of Duty' - 'Christopher Robin' actor Adrian Scarborough, Jamie Parker, Nabhaan Rizwan and Claire Duburcq.

Mendes, 53, will be producing with Pippa Harris and Jayne-Ann Tenggren, who also served as producer on 007 flick 'Spectre', and Callum McDougall, who worked on 'Skyfall'.

The former 'James Bond' director has also penned the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Production on the project begins next week in England and Scotland.

'1917' will be released in the US on December 25, 2019, with a UK release following on January 10, 2020.