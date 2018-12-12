Benedict Cumberbatch is reportedly set to reprise the titular role in the 'Doctor Strange' sequel.
Marvel is working on a 'Doctor Strange' sequel.
The studio has re-hired Scott Derrickson - who directed the original 'Doctor Strange' movie in 2016 - to helm the follow-up film, with Benedict Cumberbatch set to reprise the titular role in the superhero franchise.
Rachel McAdams, who played Stephen Strange's love interest in the first movie, is also poised to return for the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Marvel is currently searching for someone to write the script for the 'Doctor Sequel' sequel.
The studio has officially been tight-lipped about its plans for the project, but it's thought that Marvel wants to have a script in place by 2019 and is eyeing a spring 2020 production start.
Ultimately, Marvel reportedly wants the project to hit cinema screens by May 2021.
Meanwhile, Benedict previously admitted to becoming ''giddy'' when he donned his Doctor Strange costume for the first time.
He shared: ''I really was quite giddy. I really did end up giggling. And then, the second time it really hit home was near the end of the main body of the shoot.
''We were in New York and we were on Fifth Avenue, and there were as many paparazzi as there was crew. It was getting a little bit surreal, and we were running down Fifth Avenue, jumping to fly, and there was the Empire State Building in the same eye line, and it was just a moment of magic to think about the men and women who first crafted these comics on the floors of some of those buildings, in that town, and there I was playing on it.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...