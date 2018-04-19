Benedict Cumberbatch admits starring in 'Avengers: Infinity War' was a ''daunting'' experience.

The 41-year-old actor appears alongside a host of A-listers, such as Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt and Scarlett Johansson, in the much-hyped Marvel movie, and he confessed to being slightly overwhelmed on the set of the film.

Revealing what it was like to work with Downey Jr, Benedict - who plays the part of Doctor Strange - said: ''It was a good meetings of egos and facial hair.

''We don't kiss but we have similar tache things going on, goatee vibes. It was really daunting standing on set with those characters as well as those actors.''

Benedict is thrilled to be part of the Marvel Universe, and he can't wait for 'Avengers: Infinity War' to hit cinema screens.

He told 'Good Morning Britain': ''[This film] is mind-blowingly epic. It is not underselling it to say that it is one of the grandest, most exciting movie events of the last decade.

''It feels like it has been building and building and building to this.''

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen - who plays the role of Scarlet Witch in the Marvel movies - recently confessed that the cast of 'Avengers: Infinity War' still don't know the title to its sequel.

Elizabeth admitted that despite being a veteran of the franchise, she's not been told the name of the sequel, which was shot immediately after 'Infinity War' last year.

Asked whether she knew the title of the follow up, Elizabeth confessed: ''No. Someone just told us that they were going to release it after this movie.

''When are they releasing the name? I have no idea what it is. I've been calling it 'Avengers 4'.''