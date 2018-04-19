British star Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed that starring in 'Avengers: Infinity War' was a ''daunting'' experience.
Benedict Cumberbatch admits starring in 'Avengers: Infinity War' was a ''daunting'' experience.
The 41-year-old actor appears alongside a host of A-listers, such as Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt and Scarlett Johansson, in the much-hyped Marvel movie, and he confessed to being slightly overwhelmed on the set of the film.
Revealing what it was like to work with Downey Jr, Benedict - who plays the part of Doctor Strange - said: ''It was a good meetings of egos and facial hair.
''We don't kiss but we have similar tache things going on, goatee vibes. It was really daunting standing on set with those characters as well as those actors.''
Benedict is thrilled to be part of the Marvel Universe, and he can't wait for 'Avengers: Infinity War' to hit cinema screens.
He told 'Good Morning Britain': ''[This film] is mind-blowingly epic. It is not underselling it to say that it is one of the grandest, most exciting movie events of the last decade.
''It feels like it has been building and building and building to this.''
Meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen - who plays the role of Scarlet Witch in the Marvel movies - recently confessed that the cast of 'Avengers: Infinity War' still don't know the title to its sequel.
Elizabeth admitted that despite being a veteran of the franchise, she's not been told the name of the sequel, which was shot immediately after 'Infinity War' last year.
Asked whether she knew the title of the follow up, Elizabeth confessed: ''No. Someone just told us that they were going to release it after this movie.
''When are they releasing the name? I have no idea what it is. I've been calling it 'Avengers 4'.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...