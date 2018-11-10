Benedict Cumberbatch says recording 'The Grinch' was ''weird and wonderful'' as he is not used to doing voice work.
Benedict Cumberbatch says recording 'The Grinch' was ''weird and wonderful''.
The 42-year-old actor voices the Christmas hating titular character in the upcoming animated movie - based on the 1957 Dr. Seuss book 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' - and admitted it was an unusual experience.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''It was weird. It was wonderful. It was everything that being a voice artist is on a long-haul project like this. It was a lot of fun. Hard work but fun.''
11-year-old actress Cameron Seely voices the character of Cindy Lou Who and although she and Benedict's character have most of their scenes together, he admitted they never actually met during recording.
Benedict said: ''It's an odd thing to not be in the room as her, but that's not a novelty for anyone who's ever done one of these [animated films] before. It's bizarre to meet Cameron for the first time during promotion for the movie.''
This is the third adaptation of Dr. Seuss' 1957 book and co-directors Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier were drawn to its theme of redemption.
Cheney said: ''The story is about this character who is broken. His heart is broken, his life is a little bit broken. And we go on this journey where he is healed and he is able to connect with people again. And I think that's the kind of story that is good for any time, especially nowadays -- the transformative power of forgiveness and kindness.''
Meanwhile, although it is a festive film, Benedict is certain his own children - Christopher, three, and one-year-old Hal, who he has with wife Sophie Hunter - will watch the film repeatedly not matter what time of year it is.
Referring to his kids watching it over and over again, he recently said: ''It only dawned on me yesterday when people said, 'You do know it's a Christmas movie'. [I thought] 'Oh yeah, this will have a life beyond this Christmas.' ''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...